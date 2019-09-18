Reviewing Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)’s and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)’s results

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Codexis Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 Codexis Inc. 18 13.96 N/A -0.21 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Codexis Inc. 0.00% -21.1% -13.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akero Therapeutics Inc. are 29.4 and 29.4. Competitively, Codexis Inc. has 3.4 and 3.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Codexis Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Codexis Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 48.5% and 92.2%. Insiders owned 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.9% of Codexis Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Codexis Inc. -1.5% -3.26% -6.08% 3.84% 37.09% 10%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Codexis Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Codexis Inc.

Codexis, Inc. discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services. In addition, it offers CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform, which helps in developing and delivering protein catalysts that perform chemical transformations. The companyÂ’s platform is used to discover novel biotherapeutic drug candidates for targeted human diseases, as well as for molecular biology and in vitro diagnostic enzymes. Its platform also improves the pharmaceuticals companies manufacturing productivity and efficiency, as well as helps in outsourcing the manufacture of the intermediates and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Further, the company develops biocatalysts for use in the fine chemicals market, including food and food ingredients, animal feed, flavors and fragrances, and agricultural chemicals. The company sells its products to pharmaceutical manufacturers through its direct sales and business development force in the United States and Europe. Codexis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.