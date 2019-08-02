Reviewing Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)’s and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC)’s results

Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and ChromaDex Corporation (NASDAQ:CDXC) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 21 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 ChromaDex Corporation 4 7.14 N/A -0.60 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Akero Therapeutics Inc. and ChromaDex Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ChromaDex Corporation 0.00% -108.8% -72.5%

Liquidity

Akero Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 29.4 and a Quick Ratio of 29.4. Competitively, ChromaDex Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and has 1.7 Quick Ratio. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ChromaDex Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares and 18.5% of ChromaDex Corporation shares. Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 17.8%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.1% of ChromaDex Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% ChromaDex Corporation -0.86% 5.47% 5.71% 42.46% 0.65% 34.99%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than ChromaDex Corporation.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors ChromaDex Corporation.

ChromaDex Corporation, a natural products company, discovers, acquires, develops, and commercializes patented and proprietary ingredient technologies. The company offers bulk raw materials for use in dietary supplements, food, beverages, and cosmetic products; Nicotinamide riboside (NIAGEN), a vitamin found naturally in milk for enhancing cardiovascular health, glucose levels, cognitive function, and anti-aging effects; Pterostilbene (pTeroPure), a polyphenol and antioxidant used in health related fields; and Immulina, a spirulina extract and compound, which is used for improving human immune function, as well as developing Pterostilbene and caffeine co-crystal ingredients, and anthocyanins ingredients. It also provides reference standards, materials, and kits to conduct quality control of raw materials and consumer products; and fine chemicals and phytochemicals for research and new product development applications. In addition, the company offers a range of contract services, including routine contract analysis for the production of dietary supplements, cosmetics, foods, and other natural products, as well as elaborate contract research for clients in these industries; and consulting services in the areas of regulatory support, new ingredient or product development, risk management, and litigation support, as well as product regulatory approval and scientific advisory services. Further, it assists customers in creating processes for manufacturing of natural products using green chemistry, as well as developing quality verification seal program, phytochemical libraries, plant extracts libraries, and databases for cross-referencing phytochemicals. The company markets and sells its products directly in the United States and Canada; and through distributors in Europe, China, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, South Africa, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and Mexico. ChromaDex Corporation is based in Irvine, California.