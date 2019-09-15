Reviewing Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)’s and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN)’s results

This is a contrast between Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited (NASDAQ:ASLN) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3 19.90 N/A -1.17 0.00

Demonstrates Akero Therapeutics Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Akero Therapeutics Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Akero Therapeutics Inc. and ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited are owned by institutional investors at 48.5% and 9.35% respectively. About 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited 3.23% -4.19% -13.51% -9.86% -59.49% -11.11%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment cancer in Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's product pipeline includes Varlitinib, a novel agent, which has completed Phase II studies in gastric and breast cancer, and entered into pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; ASLAN002, a potent cMET and Recepteur d'Origine Nantais (RON) inhibitor that is in Phase II development for the treatment of gastric and breast cancer; and ASLAN003, a novel DHODH inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials to treat acute myeloid leukemia and solid tumors. It is also developing ASLAN004, a monoclonal IL4/IL13 antibody that is under preclinical development for asthma and other tumor types; and ASLAN005, a monoclonal antibody, which is under preclinical development for RON, an immune checkpoint inhibitor. In addition, the company is also discovering Modybodies that are a novel type of antibody fragments, which can be linked together into heterodimers/trimers to inhibit various targets. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.