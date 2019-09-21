Reviewing Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)’s and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|23
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.22
|0.00
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|-4.17
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|5.86%
|27.17%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|32.1%
|Applied Therapeutics Inc.
|0.22%
|10.32%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-3.3%
For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance while Applied Therapeutics Inc. has -3.3% weaker performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 4 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Applied Therapeutics Inc.
