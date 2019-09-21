Reviewing Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)’s and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 48.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance while Applied Therapeutics Inc. has -3.3% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 4 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Applied Therapeutics Inc.