Reviewing Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)’s and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s results

Since Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 23 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 12 19.07 N/A -2.15 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -94.9% -52.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Akero Therapeutics Inc. is 29.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 29.4. The Current Ratio of rival Amicus Therapeutics Inc. is 7.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 7.2. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amicus Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus price target and a 103.25% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Amicus Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 48.5% and 0%. Insiders owned roughly 17.8% of Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.9% of Amicus Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Amicus Therapeutics Inc. -1.9% -0.4% -7.53% 6.26% -13.23% 29.44%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Amicus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Amicus Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. Its principal product is the migalastat HCl, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease, which has completed two global Phase III registration studies. The company is also developing SD-101, which is in Phase III clinical study for the treatment of the genetic connective tissue disorder epidermolysis bullosa; and AT3375 to treat Parkinson's disease. It is conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 to investigate pompe treatment paradigm in pompe patients. The company has strategic alliance with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop and commercialize migalastat as a monotherapy and in combination with ERT for Fabry disease. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.