Reviewing Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)’s and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|24
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.22
|0.00
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|2
|0.00
|N/A
|-2.27
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-281.4%
|-251.1%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Akero Therapeutics Inc. is 29.4 while its Current Ratio is 29.4. Meanwhile, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 36.6 while its Quick Ratio is 36.6. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akero Therapeutics Inc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares and 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 17.8% are Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.4% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akero Therapeutics Inc.
|5.86%
|27.17%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|32.1%
|Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-9.55%
|6.51%
|-33.82%
|-67.15%
|-55.07%
|-64.84%
For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance while Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -64.84% weaker performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 6 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.