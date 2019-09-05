Reviewing Akero Therapeutics Inc. (AKRO)’s and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Akero Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akero Therapeutics Inc. 24 0.00 N/A -3.22 0.00 Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00

Table 1 highlights Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Akero Therapeutics Inc. and Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akero Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Akero Therapeutics Inc. is 29.4 while its Current Ratio is 29.4. Meanwhile, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 36.6 while its Quick Ratio is 36.6. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akero Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 48.5% of Akero Therapeutics Inc. shares and 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. 17.8% are Akero Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 3.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akero Therapeutics Inc. 5.86% 27.17% 0% 0% 0% 32.1% Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84%

For the past year Akero Therapeutics Inc. has 32.1% stronger performance while Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -64.84% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Akero Therapeutics Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.