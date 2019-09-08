Reviewing Akerna Corp. (KERN)’s and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR)’s results

Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) and TMSR Holding Company Limited (NASDAQ:TMSR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Conglomerates. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna Corp. 12 6.33 N/A -0.48 0.00 TMSR Holding Company Limited 2 0.70 N/A -0.01 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Akerna Corp. and TMSR Holding Company Limited.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Akerna Corp. and TMSR Holding Company Limited’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% TMSR Holding Company Limited 0.00% -0.7% -0.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Akerna Corp. are 4.5 and 4.5 respectively. Its competitor TMSR Holding Company Limited’s Current Ratio is 0.7 and its Quick Ratio is 0.6. Akerna Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than TMSR Holding Company Limited.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Akerna Corp. and TMSR Holding Company Limited are owned by institutional investors at 12.5% and 0.1% respectively. Akerna Corp.’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 81.6% of TMSR Holding Company Limited’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akerna Corp. -20.92% -43.84% 6.4% 7.09% 11.44% 7.14% TMSR Holding Company Limited -1.5% -19.13% -22.94% 3.98% -73.53% -14.37%

For the past year Akerna Corp. had bullish trend while TMSR Holding Company Limited had bearish trend.

Summary

Akerna Corp. beats TMSR Holding Company Limited on 6 of the 7 factors.

TMSR Holding Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the research, development, production, and sale of solid waste recycling systems for the mining and industrial sectors in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the iron ore trading, wine import and resale, and Agarwood wine trading businesses; and provision of ship exchange consulting services. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Wuhan, China.