Reviewing Akerna Corp. (KERN)’s and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna Corp. 12 6.76 N/A -0.48 0.00 Target Hospitality Corp. 9 2.02 N/A 0.09 98.84

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Akerna Corp. and Target Hospitality Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Target Hospitality Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Akerna Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.5 and 4.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Target Hospitality Corp. are 1 and 1 respectively. Akerna Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Target Hospitality Corp.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Akerna Corp. and Target Hospitality Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Target Hospitality Corp. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, Target Hospitality Corp.’s consensus price target is $13.33, while its potential upside is 117.10%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.5% of Akerna Corp. shares and 79.4% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares. About 0.2% of Akerna Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Target Hospitality Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akerna Corp. -20.92% -43.84% 6.4% 7.09% 11.44% 7.14% Target Hospitality Corp. 0% -9.86% -18.5% -16.34% 0% -15.67%

For the past year Akerna Corp. has 7.14% stronger performance while Target Hospitality Corp. has -15.67% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Akerna Corp. beats Target Hospitality Corp.