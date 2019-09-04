Reviewing Akerna Corp. (KERN)’s and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)’s results

As Conglomerates businesses, Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) and Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akerna Corp.
|12
|6.76
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|9
|2.02
|N/A
|0.09
|98.84
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Akerna Corp. and Target Hospitality Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akerna Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Akerna Corp.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 4.5 and 4.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Target Hospitality Corp. are 1 and 1 respectively. Akerna Corp. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Target Hospitality Corp.
Analyst Ratings
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Akerna Corp. and Target Hospitality Corp.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Akerna Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0
|0
|3
|3.00
Meanwhile, Target Hospitality Corp.’s consensus price target is $13.33, while its potential upside is 117.10%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 12.5% of Akerna Corp. shares and 79.4% of Target Hospitality Corp. shares. About 0.2% of Akerna Corp.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.4% of Target Hospitality Corp.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akerna Corp.
|-20.92%
|-43.84%
|6.4%
|7.09%
|11.44%
|7.14%
|Target Hospitality Corp.
|0%
|-9.86%
|-18.5%
|-16.34%
|0%
|-15.67%
For the past year Akerna Corp. has 7.14% stronger performance while Target Hospitality Corp. has -15.67% weaker performance.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Akerna Corp. beats Target Hospitality Corp.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.