Reviewing Akerna Corp. (KERN)’s and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU)’s results

Both Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akerna Corp.
|12
|5.99
|N/A
|-0.48
|0.00
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Akerna Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akerna Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Akerna Corp. is 4.5 while its Current Ratio is 4.5. Meanwhile, Monocle Acquisition Corporation has a Current Ratio of 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.3. Monocle Acquisition Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akerna Corp.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 12.5% of Akerna Corp. shares and 57.9% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Akerna Corp. shares. Comparatively, Monocle Acquisition Corporation has 29.33% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akerna Corp.
|-20.92%
|-43.84%
|6.4%
|7.09%
|11.44%
|7.14%
|Monocle Acquisition Corporation
|0.39%
|0.68%
|3.29%
|0%
|0%
|3.45%
For the past year Akerna Corp. was more bullish than Monocle Acquisition Corporation.
Summary
Akerna Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Monocle Acquisition Corporation.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.