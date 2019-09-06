Reviewing Akerna Corp. (KERN)’s and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU)’s results

Both Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) and Monocle Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ:MNCLU) compete on a level playing field in the Conglomerates industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna Corp. 12 5.99 N/A -0.48 0.00 Monocle Acquisition Corporation 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Akerna Corp. and Monocle Acquisition Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna Corp. 0.00% 0% 0% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Akerna Corp. is 4.5 while its Current Ratio is 4.5. Meanwhile, Monocle Acquisition Corporation has a Current Ratio of 9.3 while its Quick Ratio is 9.3. Monocle Acquisition Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akerna Corp.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 12.5% of Akerna Corp. shares and 57.9% of Monocle Acquisition Corporation shares. Insiders held 0.2% of Akerna Corp. shares. Comparatively, Monocle Acquisition Corporation has 29.33% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akerna Corp. -20.92% -43.84% 6.4% 7.09% 11.44% 7.14% Monocle Acquisition Corporation 0.39% 0.68% 3.29% 0% 0% 3.45%

For the past year Akerna Corp. was more bullish than Monocle Acquisition Corporation.

Summary

Akerna Corp. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Monocle Acquisition Corporation.