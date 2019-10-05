Reviewing Akerna Corp. (KERN)’s and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akerna Corp.
|8
|0.00
|3.66M
|-0.48
|0.00
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|11
|0.00
|N/A
|0.34
|30.56
Table 1 highlights Akerna Corp. and Global Medical REIT Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Akerna Corp. and Global Medical REIT Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akerna Corp.
|45,129,469.79%
|0%
|0%
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|0.00%
|4%
|1.2%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Akerna Corp. is 4.5 while its Current Ratio is 4.5. Meanwhile, Global Medical REIT Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Akerna Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Global Medical REIT Inc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 12.5% of Akerna Corp. shares and 51.4% of Global Medical REIT Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Akerna Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.8% of Global Medical REIT Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akerna Corp.
|-20.92%
|-43.84%
|6.4%
|7.09%
|11.44%
|7.14%
|Global Medical REIT Inc.
|0.1%
|-2.09%
|-0.29%
|6.39%
|24.76%
|16.2%
For the past year Akerna Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Global Medical REIT Inc.
Summary
On 6 of the 9 factors Global Medical REIT Inc. beats Akerna Corp.
