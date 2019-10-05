Reviewing Akerna Corp. (KERN)’s and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)’s results

As Conglomerates companies, Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) and Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna Corp. 8 0.00 3.66M -0.48 0.00 Global Medical REIT Inc. 11 0.00 N/A 0.34 30.56

Table 1 highlights Akerna Corp. and Global Medical REIT Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Akerna Corp. and Global Medical REIT Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna Corp. 45,129,469.79% 0% 0% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.00% 4% 1.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Akerna Corp. is 4.5 while its Current Ratio is 4.5. Meanwhile, Global Medical REIT Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.9 while its Quick Ratio is 0.9. Akerna Corp. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Global Medical REIT Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 12.5% of Akerna Corp. shares and 51.4% of Global Medical REIT Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Akerna Corp.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 10.8% of Global Medical REIT Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akerna Corp. -20.92% -43.84% 6.4% 7.09% 11.44% 7.14% Global Medical REIT Inc. 0.1% -2.09% -0.29% 6.39% 24.76% 16.2%

For the past year Akerna Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Global Medical REIT Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Global Medical REIT Inc. beats Akerna Corp.