Reviewing Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)’s and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 2.02 N/A -2.54 0.00 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 7 0.00 N/A -0.07 0.00

Demonstrates Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Tiziana Life Sciences PLC 0 0 0 0.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $16, and a 299.00% upside potential.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.4% and 2.82%. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23% Tiziana Life Sciences PLC -7.5% -10.61% -9.16% -11.97% 0% -5.64%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Tiziana Life Sciences PLC.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Tiziana Life Sciences PLC beats Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.