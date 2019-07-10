Reviewing Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)’s and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)’s results

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 2.15 N/A -2.40 0.00 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 16 0.00 N/A -2.60 0.00

Table 1 highlights Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is 23 and its Quick Ratio is has 23. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 266.12% at a $15.67 average target price. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $28 average target price and a 114.89% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.7% and 26.4%. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.4% of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. -1.7% -17.52% -10.23% -35.38% -44.49% 4.7% TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. -1.16% -0.19% 0% 0% 0% 7.3%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than TCR2 Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.