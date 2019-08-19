Reviewing Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)’s and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s results

Since Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.95 N/A -2.54 0.00 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 15 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is 18.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.6. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Rubius Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is $16, with potential upside of 240.43%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.6% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.4% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23% Rubius Therapeutics Inc. -2.71% -11.57% -19.15% -2.21% -39.46% -17.29%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Rubius Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Rubius Therapeutics Inc. beats Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases through its rubius erythrocyte design cellular therapy platform. The company is developing various RCTs, such as RTX-134 for treatment of classic and moderate phenylketonuria; RTX-Uricase/URAT1 for treatment of chronic refractory gout; RTX-CBS for treatment of homocystinuria; RTX-OxOx for the treatment of second-line hyperoxaluria; and RTX-ALAD for the treatment of acute intermittent porphyria. It is also developing RTX-212 and RTX-4-1BBL for treatment of solid tumors; RTX-212 for hematological cancer; RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers; and other product candidates for autoimmune disorders. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.