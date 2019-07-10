Reviewing Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)’s and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 2.15 N/A -2.40 0.00 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 1 3.86 N/A -5.59 0.00

Demonstrates Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -671.1% -112%

Risk & Volatility

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.31. From a competition point of view, Regulus Therapeutics Inc. has a 2.18 beta which is 118.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 266.12% and an $15.67 consensus price target. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $1.75 consensus price target and a 37.80% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Regulus Therapeutics Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 69.7% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 25.4% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 10% of Regulus Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. -1.7% -17.52% -10.23% -35.38% -44.49% 4.7% Regulus Therapeutics Inc. 8.13% 23.15% 33% -19.39% -84.54% 42.92%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Regulus Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats Regulus Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of drugs that target microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. The company uses its microRNA product platform to develop anti-miRs, which are chemically modified and single-stranded oligonucleotides. Its clinical development products include RG-101, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting miR-122 to treat patients with hepatitis C virus infection; RG-012, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-21 for the treatment of Alport syndrome; RG-125, a GalNAc-conjugated anti-miR targeting microRNA-103/107 for the treatment of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease; RGLS5040, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-27 for the treatment of cholestatic disease; and RGLS4326, an anti-miR targeting microRNA-17 for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease. The company has strategic alliance with AstraZeneca AB and Sanofi to discover, develop, and commercialize microRNA therapeutics; and Biogen Inc. on microRNA biomarkers for multiple sclerosis, as well as a clinical trial collaboration agreement with GSK LLC. Regulus Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.