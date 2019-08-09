Reviewing Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)’s and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Otonomy Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 2.53 N/A -2.54 0.00 Otonomy Inc. 3 108.47 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 highlights Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5% Otonomy Inc. 0.00% -60.1% -48.1%

Risk & Volatility

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 39.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.39. From a competition point of view, Otonomy Inc. has a 2.33 beta which is 133.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Otonomy Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Otonomy Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 262.81% at a $16 consensus target price. Competitively Otonomy Inc. has an average target price of $5, with potential upside of 100.80%. Based on the results delivered earlier, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Otonomy Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 61.6% of Otonomy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.28% are Otonomy Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23% Otonomy Inc. 5.58% 9.23% 6.37% 39.9% -13.94% 53.51%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Otonomy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Otonomy Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Otonomy, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for diseases and disorders of the ear in the United States. It offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. OTIPRIO has also completed a Phase III clinical trial for treating swimmerÂ’s ear and a Phase II clinical trial for treating acute otitis media with tubes. The company also develops OTO-104, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨reÂ’s disease and other inner ear conditions; and OTO-311, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical safety trial for the treatment of tinnitus. Otonomy, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.