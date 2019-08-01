Reviewing Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)’s and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO)’s results

Both Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Mustang Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 2.11 N/A -2.40 0.00 Mustang Bio Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Demonstrates Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1% Mustang Bio Inc. 0.00% -65% -58.7%

Liquidity

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, Mustang Bio Inc. which has a 6.3 Current Ratio and a 6.3 Quick Ratio. Mustang Bio Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Mustang Bio Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Mustang Bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$15.67 is Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 273.99%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 69.7% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares and 6.5% of Mustang Bio Inc. shares. 1.1% are Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Mustang Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. -1.7% -17.52% -10.23% -35.38% -44.49% 4.7% Mustang Bio Inc. -2.92% 43.53% -10.74% -24.14% -52.44% 35.71%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has weaker performance than Mustang Bio Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats Mustang Bio Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Mustang Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel cancer immunotherapy products based on the chimeric antigen receptor engineered T cell technology. Its lead programs include MB-101 for the treatment of brain cancer that is in Phase I trials; and MB-102, a therapeutic agent in acute myeloid leukemia, which is in Phase I trials. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in New York, New York. Mustang Bio, Inc. is a subsidiary of Fortress Biotech, Inc.