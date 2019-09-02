Reviewing Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)’s and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT)’s results

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MLNT) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.77 N/A -2.54 0.00 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.31 N/A -15.68 0.00

Table 1 highlights Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -71.6% -32.3%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.39 beta indicates that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 39.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has a 4.21 beta and it is 321.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Melinta Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s average price target is $16, while its potential upside is 287.41%. On the other hand, Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s potential upside is 522.22% and its average price target is $14. The results provided earlier shows that Melinta Therapeutics Inc. appears more favorable than Akebia Therapeutics Inc., based on analyst belief.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.4% and 24.3%. Insiders held roughly 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.3% are Melinta Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23% Melinta Therapeutics Inc. -1.73% -43.69% -5.92% -4.34% -84.58% 0.16%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has -24.23% weaker performance while Melinta Therapeutics Inc. has 0.16% stronger performance.

Summary

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Melinta Therapeutics Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Melinta Therapeutics, Inc., an antibiotics company, is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of antibiotics to overcome drug-resistant, life-threatening infections. It develops Delafloxacin, a fluoroquinolone for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by Gram-positive and Gram-negative bacteria; and Baxdela for the treatment of patients with acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections. Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. was formerly known as formerly Rib-X Pharmaceuticals and changed its name to Melinta Therapeutics, Inc. on October 7, 2013. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut with an additional office in Lincolnshire, Illinois.