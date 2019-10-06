Reviewing Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)’s and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA)’s results

As Biotechnology companies, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Liquidia Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 91.52M -2.54 0.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 4 0.00 7.59M -2.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 2,087,210,363.07% -51% -28.5% Liquidia Technologies Inc. 178,908,165.19% -222.5% -78.3%

Liquidity

1.7 and 1.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 5.6 and 5.6 respectively. Liquidia Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Liquidia Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is $17, with potential upside of 335.90%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Liquidia Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 72.4% and 61.4% respectively. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, 1.1% are Liquidia Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23% Liquidia Technologies Inc. -1.88% -8.17% -24.48% -47.03% -33.55% -66.25%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats Liquidia Technologies Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Liquidia Technologies, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of human therapeutics. Its lead product candidate, LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials used for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company is also developing LIQ865, which completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of local post-operative pain. It has strategic collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline plc and Aerie Pharmaecuticals, Inc. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.