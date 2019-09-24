Reviewing Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)’s and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA)’s results

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Genocea Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:GNCA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.81 N/A -2.54 0.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -2.34 0.00

Demonstrates Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5% Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -212.2% -66.6%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.39 beta indicates that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 39.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s 134.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 2.34 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. are 1.7 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6 and its Quick Ratio is 6. Genocea Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Genocea Biosciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Genocea Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 289.91% at a $17 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 50.3% of Genocea Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Genocea Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23% Genocea Biosciences Inc. -11.58% -17.44% -39.13% -22.22% -33.17% 46.44%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Genocea Biosciences Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Genocea Biosciences Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing T cell-directed vaccines and immunotherapies to treat infectious diseases and cancer. The company uses AnTigen Lead Acquisition System (ATLAS), its proprietary discovery platform to build a pipeline of immunotherapies and its first neoantigen cancer vaccine. Its lead product candidate is GEN-003, a therapeutic vaccine or immunotherapy that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of genital herpes infections. The company is also developing GEN-009, which is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of immuno-oncology-neoantigen; and GEN-007 that is in research stage for the treatment of Epstein-Barr virus. Genocea Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.