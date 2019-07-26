Reviewing Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)’s and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.92 N/A -2.40 0.00 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.32 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -29.4% -28%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.31 shows that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 31.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has beta of 1.22 which is 22.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. On the competitive side is, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. which has a 23.9 Current Ratio and a 23.9 Quick Ratio. CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 311.29% for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. with consensus price target of $15.67.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.7% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 21% of CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.1% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. -1.7% -17.52% -10.23% -35.38% -44.49% 4.7% CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. -6.47% -2.45% -7.02% -7.29% -59.54% -20.9%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs in China. Its lead drug candidate is ENMD-2076, an Aurora A/angiogenic kinase inhibitor, which is in multiple Phase II studies in advanced fibrolamellar carcinoma, triple-negative breast cancer, advanced ovarian clear cell carcinomas, and advanced/metastatic soft tissue sarcoma. The companyÂ’s late-stage clinical drug candidates, including MARQIBO, a microtubule inhibitor to treat adult patients with philadelphia chromosome-negative acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ZEVALIN injection for intravenous use indicated for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory, low-grade, or follicular B-cell non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma, as well as for the treatment of patients with previously untreated follicular non-hodgkinÂ’s lymphoma; and EVOMELA, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection primarily for use as a high-dose conditioning treatment prior to hematopoietic progenitor cell transplantation in patients with multiple myeloma. In addition, its pipeline includes 2ME2 (2-methoxyestradial), an orally active compound that has antiproliferative, antiangiogenic, and anti-inflammatory properties. The company was formerly known as EntreMed, Inc. and changed its name to CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in June 2014. CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.