Reviewing Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)’s and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH)’s results

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Bio-Techne Corporation (NASDAQ:TECH) are part of the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 91.52M -2.54 0.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 194 3.71 37.86M 3.10 67.86

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 2,067,454,311.34% -51% -28.5% Bio-Techne Corporation 19,498,377.71% 11% 6.8%

Volatility & Risk

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 39.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.39 beta. Bio-Techne Corporation’s 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 1.7. Meanwhile, Bio-Techne Corporation has a Current Ratio of 4.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Bio-Techne Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Bio-Techne Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential is 343.86% at a $17 consensus price target. Bio-Techne Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $270 consensus price target and a 40.96% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Bio-Techne Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 72.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 95.5% of Bio-Techne Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.4%. Competitively, 0.3% are Bio-Techne Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23% Bio-Techne Corporation 0.55% 0.43% 3.97% 24.8% 33.52% 45.21%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has -24.23% weaker performance while Bio-Techne Corporation has 45.21% stronger performance.

Summary

On 8 of the 12 factors Bio-Techne Corporation beats Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets. It also provides various products, which serves as predictive biomarkers and therapeutic targets for various human diseases and conditions, including cancer, autoimmunity, diabetes, hypertension, obesity, inflammation, neurological disorders, and kidney failure. The Protein Platforms segment develops, manufactures, and sells tools, such as Biologics platform that enables researchers interrogate protein purity and identify contaminants during the development and production of biologics; Simple Western platform for protein analysis and identification; SimplePlex platform, an enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay for use in research and clinical diagnostics; and Single Cell Western platform to elucidate the properties of individual cells to understand cell behavior. The Diagnostics segment offers controls and calibrators for hematology clinical instruments; blood chemistry and blood gas quality controls, diagnostic immunoassays, and other bulk and custom reagents for the in vitro diagnostic market; bulk purified proteins, enzymes, disease-state plasmas, infectious disease antigens, and processed serums to the clinical diagnostic industry; and Paratest, a novel and convenient stool collection and test device for the veterinary market. The company was formerly known as Techne Corporation and changed its name to Bio-Techne Corporation in November 2014. Bio-Techne Corporation was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.