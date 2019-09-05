Reviewing Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)’s and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)’s results

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and BeiGene Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 1.70 N/A -2.54 0.00 BeiGene Ltd. 131 18.10 N/A -12.75 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and BeiGene Ltd.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5% BeiGene Ltd. 0.00% -45.1% -34.7%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.39 beta means Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 39.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, BeiGene Ltd.’s 4.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.04 beta.

Liquidity

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, BeiGene Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 7.5 and has 7.5 Quick Ratio. BeiGene Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 BeiGene Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

$16 is Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price while its potential upside is 291.20%. Competitively BeiGene Ltd. has a consensus target price of $205.5, with potential upside of 56.83%. The information presented earlier suggests that Akebia Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than BeiGene Ltd. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and BeiGene Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 72.4% and 82.7%. About 1.4% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% are BeiGene Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23% BeiGene Ltd. 6.47% 8.11% 8.84% 8.56% -22.42% -2.08%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than BeiGene Ltd.

Summary

BeiGene Ltd. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BeiGene, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s clinical stage drug candidates include BGB-3111, a small molecule BTK inhibitor for the treatment of various lymphomas; BGB-A317, a humanized monoclonal antibody for solid-organ and blood-borne cancers; BGB-290, an inhibitor of PARP1 and PARP2 for the treatment of homologous recombination deficient cancers; and BGB-283, a small molecule RAF dimer inhibitor to treat cancers with aberrations in the mitogen-activated protein kinase pathway, including BRAF mutations and KRAS/NRAS gene mutations. Its preclinical programs comprise a PD-L1 monoclonal antibody, an additional RAF dimer inhibitor, a TIM-3 cell surface protein monoclonal antibody, and a BTK inhibitor for non-oncology indications. The company has a strategic collaboration with Celgene Corporation to develop and commercialize BeiGene, Ltd.Â’s investigational anti-programmed cell death protein 1 (PD-1) inhibitor, BGB-A317. BeiGene, Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is based in Camana Bay, Cayman Islands.