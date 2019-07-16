Reviewing Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)’s and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT)’s results

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. (NASDAQ:AXGT) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 2.04 N/A -2.40 0.00 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 9 0.00 N/A -10.10 0.00

In table 1 we can see Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0.00% -416% -124.5%

Volatility & Risk

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 31.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.31 beta. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s 16.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 1.16 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is 1.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.3. The Current Ratio of rival Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is 2 and its Quick Ratio is has 2. Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 286.91% and an $15.67 average price target. Competitively Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. has a consensus price target of $18, with potential upside of 136.84%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.7% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares and 17.9% of Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. shares. About 1.1% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 58.1% are Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. -1.7% -17.52% -10.23% -35.38% -44.49% 4.7% Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. -13.96% -6.25% -18.55% -52.22% -19.21% -0.23%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. beats Axovant Gene Therapies Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.