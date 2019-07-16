Reviewing Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)’s and AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB)’s results

Since Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:APHB) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 6 2.15 N/A -2.40 0.00 AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.53 0.00

Table 1 highlights Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -23.8% -12.1% AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus price target of $15.67, and a 266.98% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 69.7% and 6.45% respectively. Insiders owned 1.1% of Akebia Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.28% of AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. -1.7% -17.52% -10.23% -35.38% -44.49% 4.7% AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation -16.34% 9.17% 27.16% 7.43% -70.83% 54.1%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. was less bullish than AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of therapies for antibiotic-resistant infections using bacteriophage-based technology. It is also developing targeted and personalized bacteriophage therapies for patients with serious or life-threatening antibiotic-resistant infections. The company has reported results from two Phase I clinical trials of AB-SA01 for the treatment of Staphylococcus aureus in chronic rhinosinusitis patients, as well as evaluating the safety of AB-SA01 when administered topically to the intact skin of healthy adults. Its pipeline also includes AB-PA01 for the treatment of pseudomonas aeruginosa lung infections in cystic fibrosis and chronic rhinosinusitis patients. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation has a research collaboration agreement with Royal Brompton Hospital; a license agreement with University of Leicester to develop a phage therapy that targets and kills various clinically relevant toxin types of C. difficile; a cooperative research and development agreement with the U.S. Army Medical Research and Materiel Command and the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research to develop and commercialize bacteriophage therapeutics to treat S. aureus, E. coli, and P. aeruginosa infections; and a clinical trial agreement with the University of Adelaide. The company was formerly known as Targeted Genetics Corporation and changed its name to AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation in February 2011. AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.