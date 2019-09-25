Reviewing Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA)’s and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)’s results

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) and Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 5 1.81 N/A -2.54 0.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 43 59.10 N/A -2.76 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -51% -28.5% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0.00% -35.9% -33.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.39 beta means Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s volatility is 39.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s 1.16 beta is the reason why it is 16.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 19.3 and has 19.3 Quick Ratio. Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Acceleron Pharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. has an average price target of $17, and a 289.91% upside potential. Meanwhile, Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s average price target is $52.25, while its potential upside is 24.49%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Akebia Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Acceleron Pharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. and Acceleron Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 72.4% and 93.6%. Akebia Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 1.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of Acceleron Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akebia Therapeutics Inc. 3.2% -9.31% -30.74% -26.75% -57.85% -24.23% Acceleron Pharma Inc. 2.78% 3.39% 9.2% 4.8% 4% 0.25%

For the past year Akebia Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Acceleron Pharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Acceleron Pharma Inc. beats Akebia Therapeutics Inc.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to patients with kidney disease through hypoxia-inducible factor (HIF) biology. Its lead product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia related to chronic kidney disease in non-dialysis and dialysis patients. The company is also developing a HIF-based portfolio of product candidates that include AKB-6899 for the treatment of anemia; and AKB-5169, a preclinical compound for the treatment for inflammatory bowel disease. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of vadadustat in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally, as well as with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for the development and commercialization to vadadustat in Japan and other Asian countries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Acceleron Pharma Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept to treat anemia and associated complications in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; and sotatercept for chronic kidney diseases. The companyÂ’s therapeutic candidates also include dalantercept, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in phase II clinical trials for renal cell carcinoma; and ACE-083 that is in phase II clinical trials for facioscapulohumeral dystrophy. It has collaboration, license, and option agreement with Celgene Corporation. The company was formerly known as Phoenix Pharma, Inc. Acceleron Pharma Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.