Reviewing Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA)’s and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s results

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 25 9.19 N/A -1.88 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 25.78 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Liquidity

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.6 and a Quick Ratio of 6.6. Competitively, Trevena Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.6 and has 3.6 Quick Ratio. Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Trevena Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Trevena Inc. has an average target price of $3.5, with potential upside of 254.22%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Trevena Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.5% and 32.2% respectively. About 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1% of Trevena Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Akcea Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Trevena Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Trevena Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.