Reviewing Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA)’s and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s results

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 25 9.09 N/A -1.88 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 7 11.28 N/A -0.76 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0.00% -102% -64.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Its competitor Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.1. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. has a consensus target price of $8, with potential upside of 43.11%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.5% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 77.7% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.3% of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23% Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. 1.89% -11.33% -26.93% -20.59% 52.97% -27.03%

For the past year Akcea Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than Pacific Biosciences of California Inc.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company's single molecule real-time (SMRT) sequencing technology enables single molecule real-time detection of biological processes. It offers PacBio RS II and Sequel Systems that conducts, monitors, and analyzes single molecule biochemical reactions in real time. The company also provides consumable products, including SMRT cells, as well as various reagent kits, such as template preparation, binding, and sequencing kits. Its customers include research institutions; commercial laboratories; genome centers; clinical, government, and academic institutions; genomics service providers; pharmaceutical companies; and agricultural companies. The company markets its products through a direct sales force in North America and Europe, as well as primarily through distribution partners in Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company was formerly known as Nanofluidics, Inc. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.