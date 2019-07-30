Reviewing Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA)’s and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s results

This is a contrast between Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 26 9.82 N/A -1.88 0.00 Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -50.3% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3. Competitively, Immunic Inc. has 7 and 7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Immunic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.6% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 1.9% of Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders are 75.7%. Comparatively, 0.3% are Immunic Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -13.32% -23.67% -17.97% -14.75% -3.55% -27.9% Immunic Inc. -10.99% -55.02% 34.55% -17.53% -95.4% 45.6%

For the past year Akcea Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Immunic Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Immunic Inc.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.