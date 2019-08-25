Reviewing Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA)’s and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK)’s results

Both Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOK) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 25 8.99 N/A -1.88 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 9 15.51 N/A -22.38 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. Its competitor HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.6 and its Quick Ratio is 5.6. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Meanwhile, HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s consensus target price is $20, while its potential upside is 146.91%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 25.5% and 35.9%. About 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23% HOOKIPA Pharma Inc. 1.53% 8.32% -47.93% 0% 0% -47.93%

For the past year Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than HOOKIPA Pharma Inc.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.