Reviewing Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA)’s and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC)’s results

Both Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FENC) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 24 9.50 N/A -1.88 0.00 Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.57 0.00

Table 1 highlights Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -49.6% -46.5%

Liquidity

Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.6 and 6.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 14 and 14 respectively. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.5% and 51.6% respectively. Insiders held roughly 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 17.41% are Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23% Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. 17.74% 20% 4.23% -28.22% -49.57% -26.65%

For the past year Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, a water soluble thiol compound that acts as a chemical reducing agent, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children. The company was formerly known as Adherex Technologies Inc. and changed its name to Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. in September 2014. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.