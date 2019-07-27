Reviewing Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA)’s and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s results

We are comparing Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 26 9.67 N/A -1.88 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -1.26 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -50.3% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 3.3. The Current Ratio of rival CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is 18.7 and its Quick Ratio is has 18.7. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 0 1 7 2.88

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $19.78 consensus target price and a 210.03% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.6% and 88.7%. About 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are CymaBay Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -13.32% -23.67% -17.97% -14.75% -3.55% -27.9% CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. 1.73% 6.31% 36.24% 12.2% 11.14% 64.8%

For the past year Akcea Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. beats Akcea Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

CymaBay Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat specialty and orphan diseases. It engages in developing seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase 2 clinical study for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis and homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and arhalofenate, which completed five Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of gout. The companyÂ’s product candidate also includes MBX-2982, an oral G-protein coupled receptor agonist to treat type II diabetes. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. has licensing agreement with Kowa Pharmaceuticals America, Inc. for the development and commercialization of arhalofenate in the United States; development and license agreements with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and discover undisclosed metabolic disease target agonists for the treatment of type II diabetes and other disorders; and a license and development agreement with DiaTex, Inc. to develop and commercialize therapeutic products containing halofenate, its enantiomers, derivatives, and analogs for the treatment of diseases. The company was formerly known as Metabolex, Inc. CymaBay Therapeutics Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.