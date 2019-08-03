Reviewing Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA)’s and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)’s results

Both Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 26 9.12 N/A -1.88 0.00 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and ContraFect Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and ContraFect Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.6. The Current Ratio of rival ContraFect Corporation is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.2. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than ContraFect Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and ContraFect Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 25.5% and 37.6% respectively. 75.7% are Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 7.63% are ContraFect Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23% ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84%

For the past year Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than ContraFect Corporation

Summary

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors ContraFect Corporation.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.