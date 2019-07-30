Reviewing Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA)’s and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS)’s results

We will be contrasting the differences between Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Cerus Corporation (NASDAQ:CERS) as far as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 26 9.55 N/A -1.88 0.00 Cerus Corporation 6 12.52 N/A -0.46 0.00

Demonstrates Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Cerus Corporation earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Cerus Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -50.3% Cerus Corporation 0.00% -74.3% -38.3%

Liquidity

3.3 and 3.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Cerus Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2.8 and 2.5 respectively. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cerus Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Cerus Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cerus Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Cerus Corporation is $9, which is potential 52.80% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 25.6% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.9% of Cerus Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, held 1.9% of Cerus Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -13.32% -23.67% -17.97% -14.75% -3.55% -27.9% Cerus Corporation -3.49% -11.8% -13.73% -3.49% -15.96% 9.07%

For the past year Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has -27.9% weaker performance while Cerus Corporation has 9.07% stronger performance.

Summary

Cerus Corporation beats Akcea Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Cerus Corporation, a biomedical products company, focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System is based on its proprietary technology for controlling biological replication; and targets and inactivates blood-borne pathogens, such as viruses, bacteria, and parasites, as well as harmful white blood cells, while preserving the therapeutic properties of platelet, plasma, and red blood cell transfusion products. The companyÂ’s INTERCEPT Blood Systems for platelets and plasma are designed to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in platelets and plasma donated for transfusion; and INTERCEPT Blood System for red blood cells to inactivate blood-borne pathogens in red blood cells donated for transfusion. It markets platelet and plasma systems through its direct sales force and distributors in the United States, Europe, the Commonwealth of Independent States, the Middle East, Latin America, and internationally. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Concord, California.