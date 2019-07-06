Reviewing Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA)’s and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI)’s results

Both Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 27 9.56 N/A -1.88 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.69 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -50.3% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -176% -100.7%

Liquidity

3.3 and 3.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.7 and 1.7 respectively. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. is $9, which is potential 114.29% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.6% and 11.9% respectively. Insiders held 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -13.32% -23.67% -17.97% -14.75% -3.55% -27.9% Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. -1.49% 1.79% 2.58% 27.65% 5.03% 11.83%

For the past year Akcea Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. beats Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company, develops adult stem cell therapies for neurodegenerative disorders that include amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, multiple sclerosis, ParkinsonÂ’s disease, and others. The company holds rights to develop and commercialize its NurOwn technology through a licensing agreement with Ramot of Tel Aviv University Ltd. Its NurOwn technology is based on a novel differentiation protocol, which induces differentiation of the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells into neuron-supporting cells and secreting cells that release various neurotrophic factors, including glial-derived neurotrophic factor, brain-derived neurotrophic factor, vascular endothelial growth factor, and hepatocyte growth factor for the growth, survival, and differentiation of developing neurons. The company was formerly known as Golden Hand Resources Inc. and changed its name to Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. in November 2004 to reflect its new line of business in the development of novel cell therapies for neurodegenerative diseases. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Hackensack, New Jersey.