Reviewing Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA)’s and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)’s results

As Biotechnology businesses, Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 26 8.60 N/A -1.88 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 64 11.82 N/A 2.79 20.85

Table 1 demonstrates Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

6.6 and 6.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. Its rival BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 27.1 and 27.1 respectively. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s consensus target price is $85, while its potential upside is 54.07%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25.5% and 59.8%. Insiders owned 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.6% are BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13%

For the past year BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has weaker performance than Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Akcea Therapeutics Inc. on 9 of the 9 factors.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.