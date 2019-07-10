Reviewing Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA)’s and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)’s results

Both Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 27 10.66 N/A -1.88 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 25 53.80 N/A -0.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Table 2 represents Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Array BioPharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ARRY)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -50.3% Array BioPharma Inc. 0.00% -49.2% -24.5%

Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.3 while its Quick Ratio is 3.3. On the competitive side is, Array BioPharma Inc. which has a 5.7 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Array BioPharma Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Array BioPharma Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Array BioPharma Inc. has a consensus target price of $37, with potential downside of -20.91%.

The shares of both Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Array BioPharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.6% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 0.4% are Array BioPharma Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -13.32% -23.67% -17.97% -14.75% -3.55% -27.9% Array BioPharma Inc. -2.12% -5.98% 4.52% 32.58% 40.65% 55.65%

For the past year Akcea Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Array BioPharma Inc. had bullish trend.

Array BioPharma Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Akcea Therapeutics Inc.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Array BioPharma Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs to treat patients with cancer in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The companyÂ’s drugs in Phase III clinical trials include Binimetinib, Encorafenib, Selumetinib, and Ipatasertib/GDC-0068 for the treatment of cancer, as well as ASC08/Danoprevir to treat hepatitis C virus. Its drug candidates in Phase II/registration trials comprise Larotrectinib/LOXO-101, a PanTrk inhibitor for cancer; Tucatinib/ONT-380, a HER2 inhibitor for breast cancer; and Varlitinib/ASLAN001, a Pan-HER2 inhibitor for gastric or breast cancer. In addition, the company is developing ARRY-797, a p38 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical trials for Lamin A/C-related dilated cardiomyopathy; Motolimod/VTX-2337, a Toll-like receptor that is under Phase II clinical studies for cancer; and Prexasertib/LY2606368, a CHK-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical studies for cancer, as well as ARRY-382, a CSF1R inhibitor that is under Phase I/II clinical trial to treat cancer. Further, it is developing GDC-0575, a CHK-1 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of cancer; LOXO-292, a RET inhibitor, which is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer; and LOXO-195, a NTRK inhibitor that is under Phase I clinical trials to treat cancer. Array BioPharma Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Amgen, Asahi Kasei Pharma Corporation, Loxo Oncology, and Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Boulder, Colorado.