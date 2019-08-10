Reviewing Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA)’s and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)’s results

Since Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 26 9.60 N/A -1.88 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.6% -42.3% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is 6.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.6. The Current Ratio of rival Akari Therapeutics Plc is 1.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.5% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -2.17% -8.27% -13.69% -22.89% -31.11% -28.23% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year Akcea Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Akari Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend.

Summary

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.