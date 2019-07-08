Reviewing Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (AKCA)’s and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN)’s results

Akcea Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AKCA) and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 27 9.75 N/A -1.88 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -2.14 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -70.4% -50.3% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

3.3 and 3.3 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akcea Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Aileron Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.1 and 3.1 respectively. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akcea Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Aileron Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. is $6, which is potential 757.14% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Akcea Therapeutics Inc. and Aileron Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 25.6% and 23.9% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 75.7% of Akcea Therapeutics Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 77.03% of Aileron Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akcea Therapeutics Inc. -13.32% -23.67% -17.97% -14.75% -3.55% -27.9% Aileron Therapeutics Inc. -18.04% -26.29% -37.68% -35.5% -76.33% 53.57%

For the past year Akcea Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Aileron Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Akcea Therapeutics Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs to treat patients with cardiometabolic diseases caused by lipid disorders in the United States and internationally. It develops Volanesorsen, which has completed Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial chylomicronemia syndrome; and that is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of familial partial lipodystrophy. The company also develops AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, which has completed Phase 2b clinical study for treating patients suffering with hyperlipoproteinemia; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical study for the treatment of multiple lipid disorders; and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, which is in Phase 1/2 study for the treatment of cardiovascular disease driven by high triglycerides. It has strategic collaboration with Novartis Pharma AG. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Akcea Therapeutics Inc. is a subsidiary of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing a novel class of therapeutics in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ALRN-6924, a stapled peptide that in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors or lymphomas; Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma; Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and advanced myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS); and Phase II b trial for the treatment of AML/MDS in combination with cytosine arabinoside. It is also developing next generation wild type p53 reactivator that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of solid and liquid tumors. The company was formerly known as Renegade Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. in February 2007. Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.