Reviewing Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX)’s and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)’s results

Both Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Trevena Inc. 1 26.66 N/A -0.35 0.00

Table 1 highlights Akari Therapeutics Plc and Trevena Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Akari Therapeutics Plc and Trevena Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7% Trevena Inc. 0.00% -61.5% -37.5%

Risk and Volatility

Akari Therapeutics Plc’s -2.8 beta indicates that its volatility is 380.00% more volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Trevena Inc.’s 139.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.39 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Akari Therapeutics Plc is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival Trevena Inc. is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.6. Trevena Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Akari Therapeutics Plc and Trevena Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Trevena Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Trevena Inc. has an average price target of $3.5, with potential upside of 275.98%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares are owned by institutional investors while 32.2% of Trevena Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 57.08% are Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Trevena Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75% Trevena Inc. 5.29% -8.65% -34.93% -15.18% -34.48% 120.93%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc’s stock price has smaller growth than Trevena Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors Trevena Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

Trevena, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various therapies based on breakthrough science to benefit patients and healthcare providers confronting serious medical conditions. Its product candidates include oliceridine injection, a Âµ-receptor G protein pathway selective modulator, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is preferred; TRV250, a G protein biased ligand targeting the d-receptor, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of migraine; and TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand at the mu-receptor that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe acute and chronic pain, as well as TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure. Trevena, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.