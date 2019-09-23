Reviewing Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX)’s and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s results

Both Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 20 1.47 N/A -2.61 0.00

In table 1 we can see Akari Therapeutics Plc and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9%

Risk & Volatility

Akari Therapeutics Plc has a beta of -2.8 and its 380.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Puma Biotechnology Inc. is 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.69 beta.

Liquidity

Akari Therapeutics Plc’s Current Ratio is 1.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.1. On the competitive side is, Puma Biotechnology Inc. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. Puma Biotechnology Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Akari Therapeutics Plc and Puma Biotechnology Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 4.9% and 99.8%. 57.08% are Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc has 19.75% stronger performance while Puma Biotechnology Inc. has -52.58% weaker performance.

Summary

Puma Biotechnology Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 5 of the 7 factors.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.