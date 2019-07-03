Reviewing Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX)’s and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)’s results

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 PolarityTE Inc. 11 24.70 N/A -4.25 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Akari Therapeutics Plc and PolarityTE Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -191.7% -104.1% PolarityTE Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A -3.61 beta indicates that Akari Therapeutics Plc is 461.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, PolarityTE Inc. has a 1.2 beta which is 20.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Akari Therapeutics Plc’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, PolarityTE Inc. which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. PolarityTE Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Akari Therapeutics Plc and PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.8% and 49.7% respectively. Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share held by insiders are 57.08%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 31.2% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -10.12% -4.73% 58.95% 63.24% 56.48% 92.36% PolarityTE Inc. -3.8% -5.92% -48.9% -39.6% -70% -39.96%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc has 92.36% stronger performance while PolarityTE Inc. has -39.96% weaker performance.

Summary

PolarityTE Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 5 of the 7 factors.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.