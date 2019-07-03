Reviewing Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX)’s and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE)’s results

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and PolarityTE Inc. (NASDAQ:PTE) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.07
|0.00
|PolarityTE Inc.
|11
|24.70
|N/A
|-4.25
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Akari Therapeutics Plc and PolarityTE Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|0.00%
|-191.7%
|-104.1%
|PolarityTE Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Volatility & Risk
A -3.61 beta indicates that Akari Therapeutics Plc is 461.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, PolarityTE Inc. has a 1.2 beta which is 20.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.
Liquidity
Akari Therapeutics Plc’s Current Ratio is 1.5 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, PolarityTE Inc. which has a 8.5 Current Ratio and a 8.5 Quick Ratio. PolarityTE Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Akari Therapeutics Plc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both Akari Therapeutics Plc and PolarityTE Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 5.8% and 49.7% respectively. Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share held by insiders are 57.08%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 31.2% of PolarityTE Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|-10.12%
|-4.73%
|58.95%
|63.24%
|56.48%
|92.36%
|PolarityTE Inc.
|-3.8%
|-5.92%
|-48.9%
|-39.6%
|-70%
|-39.96%
For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc has 92.36% stronger performance while PolarityTE Inc. has -39.96% weaker performance.
Summary
PolarityTE Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 5 of the 7 factors.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.
PolarityTE, Inc. operates as a biotechnology and regenerative biomaterials company in the United States. The company focuses on discovering, designing, and developing a range of regenerative tissue products and biomaterials for the fields of medicine, biomedical engineering, and material sciences. PolarityTE, Inc. is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.
