Reviewing Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX)’s and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s results

This is a contrast between Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.07
|0.00
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|6
|12.54
|N/A
|-1.05
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Akari Therapeutics Plc and Molecular Templates Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Akari Therapeutics Plc and Molecular Templates Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|0.00%
|-191.7%
|-104.1%
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|0.00%
|-35.6%
|-26.4%
Volatility and Risk
Akari Therapeutics Plc is 461.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -3.61. Molecular Templates Inc.’s 216.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.16 beta.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Akari Therapeutics Plc is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Molecular Templates Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Molecular Templates Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akari Therapeutics Plc.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 5.8% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares and 72.5% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares. 57.08% are Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|-10.12%
|-4.73%
|58.95%
|63.24%
|56.48%
|92.36%
|Molecular Templates Inc.
|5.22%
|23.35%
|63.33%
|66.88%
|-13.45%
|89.6%
For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Molecular Templates Inc.
Summary
Molecular Templates Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Akari Therapeutics Plc.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.
Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.