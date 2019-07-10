Reviewing Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX)’s and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)’s results

This is a contrast between Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 12.54 N/A -1.05 0.00

Table 1 highlights Akari Therapeutics Plc and Molecular Templates Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Akari Therapeutics Plc and Molecular Templates Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -191.7% -104.1% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -26.4%

Volatility and Risk

Akari Therapeutics Plc is 461.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -3.61. Molecular Templates Inc.’s 216.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 3.16 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Akari Therapeutics Plc is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, Molecular Templates Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Molecular Templates Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.8% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares and 72.5% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares. 57.08% are Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.7% of Molecular Templates Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -10.12% -4.73% 58.95% 63.24% 56.48% 92.36% Molecular Templates Inc. 5.22% 23.35% 63.33% 66.88% -13.45% 89.6%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Molecular Templates Inc.

Summary

Molecular Templates Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.