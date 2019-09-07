Reviewing Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX)’s and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s results

We are comparing Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Moderna Inc. 19 49.97 N/A -1.39 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Akari Therapeutics Plc and Moderna Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Akari Therapeutics Plc and Moderna Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7% Moderna Inc. 0.00% -119.9% -26.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Akari Therapeutics Plc are 1.1 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Moderna Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.2 and its Quick Ratio is 7.2. Moderna Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Akari Therapeutics Plc and Moderna Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00 Moderna Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Moderna Inc. is $40, which is potential 151.89% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Akari Therapeutics Plc and Moderna Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 4.9% and 42.4%. About 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 26.31% are Moderna Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75% Moderna Inc. -9.47% -11.07% -50.38% -13.42% 0% -14.21%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc had bullish trend while Moderna Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Moderna Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

