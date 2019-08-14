Reviewing Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX)’s and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s results

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Mereo BioPharma Group plc 4 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Akari Therapeutics Plc and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Akari Therapeutics Plc and Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 4.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75% Mereo BioPharma Group plc 0% 1.49% -48.36% 0% 0% -60%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc has 19.75% stronger performance while Mereo BioPharma Group plc has -60% weaker performance.

Summary

Mereo BioPharma Group plc beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 4 of the 6 factors.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.