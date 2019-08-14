Reviewing Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX)’s and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO)’s results

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|4
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Akari Therapeutics Plc and Mereo BioPharma Group plc.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|0.00%
|-367%
|-151.7%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Akari Therapeutics Plc and Mereo BioPharma Group plc are owned by institutional investors at 4.9% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|-6.93%
|-11.74%
|-45.98%
|-6%
|-1.05%
|19.75%
|Mereo BioPharma Group plc
|0%
|1.49%
|-48.36%
|0%
|0%
|-60%
For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc has 19.75% stronger performance while Mereo BioPharma Group plc has -60% weaker performance.
Summary
Mereo BioPharma Group plc beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 4 of the 6 factors.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.
