Reviewing Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX)’s and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT)’s results

Both Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
|Genfit SA
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Akari Therapeutics Plc and Genfit SA.
Profitability
Table 2 shows Akari Therapeutics Plc and Genfit SA’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|0.00%
|-367%
|-151.7%
|Genfit SA
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Akari Therapeutics Plc and Genfit SA.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Genfit SA
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Meanwhile, Genfit SA’s consensus target price is $56.5, while its potential upside is 226.59%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Genfit SA are owned by institutional investors. 57.08% are Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|-6.93%
|-11.74%
|-45.98%
|-6%
|-1.05%
|19.75%
|Genfit SA
|-0.45%
|-12%
|-29.64%
|0%
|0%
|-20.97%
For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc has 19.75% stronger performance while Genfit SA has -20.97% weaker performance.
Summary
Genfit SA beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 5 of the 7 factors.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.
