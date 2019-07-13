Reviewing Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX)’s and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)’s results

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 CytRx Corporation 1 48.48 N/A -0.41 0.00

Table 1 highlights Akari Therapeutics Plc and CytRx Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Akari Therapeutics Plc and CytRx Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -191.7% -104.1% CytRx Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Akari Therapeutics Plc has a -3.61 beta, while its volatility is 461.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CytRx Corporation’s beta is 1.99 which is 99.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Akari Therapeutics Plc is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, CytRx Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.8 while its Quick Ratio is 8.8. CytRx Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 5.8% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares and 9.9% of CytRx Corporation shares. 57.08% are Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 8.5% are CytRx Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -10.12% -4.73% 58.95% 63.24% 56.48% 92.36% CytRx Corporation 2.8% -7.89% -10.13% -34.28% -60.23% 16.98%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc was more bullish than CytRx Corporation.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors CytRx Corporation beats Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.