Reviewing Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX)’s and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)’s results

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.07
|0.00
|CytRx Corporation
|1
|48.48
|N/A
|-0.41
|0.00
Table 1 highlights Akari Therapeutics Plc and CytRx Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us Akari Therapeutics Plc and CytRx Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|0.00%
|-191.7%
|-104.1%
|CytRx Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Risk and Volatility
Akari Therapeutics Plc has a -3.61 beta, while its volatility is 461.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, CytRx Corporation’s beta is 1.99 which is 99.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Akari Therapeutics Plc is 1.5 while its Current Ratio is 1.5. Meanwhile, CytRx Corporation has a Current Ratio of 8.8 while its Quick Ratio is 8.8. CytRx Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Akari Therapeutics Plc.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 5.8% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares and 9.9% of CytRx Corporation shares. 57.08% are Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 8.5% are CytRx Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|-10.12%
|-4.73%
|58.95%
|63.24%
|56.48%
|92.36%
|CytRx Corporation
|2.8%
|-7.89%
|-10.13%
|-34.28%
|-60.23%
|16.98%
For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc was more bullish than CytRx Corporation.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors CytRx Corporation beats Akari Therapeutics Plc.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.
CytRx Corporation operates as a biopharmaceutical research and development company specializing in oncology. The companyÂ’s product candidate is the aldoxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial as a therapy for patients with soft tissue sarcomas (STS) whose tumors have progressed following treatment with chemotherapy; in Phase IIb clinical trial in small cell lung cancer; in Phase II clinical trial in HIV-related Kaposi's sarcoma; in Phase II clinical trial in patients with late-stage glioblastoma (brain cancer); in Phase Ib trial in combination with ifosfamide in patients with STS; and in Phase Ib trial in combination with gemcitabine in subjects with metastatic solid tumors. It also has completed Phase IIb and Phase Ib/II clinical trials with aldoxorubicin as a first-line therapy for STS; a Phase Ib clinical trial of aldoxorubicin in combination with doxorubicin in patients with advanced solid tumors; and a Phase Ib pharmacokinetics clinical trial in patients with metastatic solid tumors. The company is also developing anti-cancer drug conjugates, which utilizes its Linker Activated Drug Release technology. CytRx Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
