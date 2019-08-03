Reviewing Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX)’s and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX)’s results

Both Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.71 N/A -1.49 0.00

In table 1 we can see Akari Therapeutics Plc and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Volatility & Risk

Akari Therapeutics Plc is 380.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of -2.8. Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s 1.94 beta is the reason why it is 94.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Akari Therapeutics Plc has a Current Ratio of 1.1 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.5 and has 0.3 Quick Ratio. Akari Therapeutics Plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Akari Therapeutics Plc and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.9% and 4.8% respectively. Insiders owned 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.96% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc has 19.75% stronger performance while Cytori Therapeutics Inc. has -28.38% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Akari Therapeutics Plc beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.