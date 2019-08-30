Reviewing Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX)’s and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)’s results

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.81 0.00

Demonstrates Akari Therapeutics Plc and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -52.4% -46.2%

Volatility & Risk

Akari Therapeutics Plc’s volatility measures that it’s 380.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -2.8 beta. Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 53.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.47 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Akari Therapeutics Plc are 1.1 and 1.1. Competitively, Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 1 and 1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Akari Therapeutics Plc’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Akari Therapeutics Plc and Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 4.9% and 1.6% respectively. About 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 42.8% of Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75% Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. 21.62% 35% 35% 36.36% -49.06% 29.81%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc was less bullish than Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 4 of the 6 factors Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutic products. The company develops Mino-Lok product, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of catheter related bloodstream infections; and Hydrocortisone-Lidocaine Cream for the treatment of mild to moderate hemorrhoids. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Alpex Pharma S.A. to develop and commercialize orally disintegrating tablet formulations of pharmaceutical products in United States, Canada, and Mexico. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey.