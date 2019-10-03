Reviewing Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX)’s and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)’s results

Both Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|2
|0.00
|8.82M
|-1.14
|0.00
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|27
|4.09
|N/A
|-0.16
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Akari Therapeutics Plc and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Akari Therapeutics Plc and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|463,990,741.23%
|-367%
|-151.7%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares and 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Insiders owned 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|-6.93%
|-11.74%
|-45.98%
|-6%
|-1.05%
|19.75%
|Avid Bioservices Inc.
|-1.25%
|0.15%
|5.01%
|7.76%
|6.86%
|7.76%
For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Avid Bioservices Inc.
Summary
Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 5 of the 9 factors.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.