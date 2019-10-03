Reviewing Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX)’s and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)’s results

Both Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 2 0.00 8.82M -1.14 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 27 4.09 N/A -0.16 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Akari Therapeutics Plc and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Akari Therapeutics Plc and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 463,990,741.23% -367% -151.7% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares and 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. Insiders owned 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year Akari Therapeutics Plc’s stock price has bigger growth than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 5 of the 9 factors.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.