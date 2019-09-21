Reviewing Akari Therapeutics Plc (AKTX)’s and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (:)’s results

Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. (:) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00 Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.37 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Akari Therapeutics Plc and Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7% Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 4.9% of Akari Therapeutics Plc shares are held by institutional investors while 13.75% of Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s shares. Comparatively, 40.53% are Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75% Asterias Biotherapeutics Inc. 0% 0% 0% 0% 0% 0%

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.

Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies in the fields of cell therapy and regenerative medicine. The company develops therapeutic products in the areas of neurology and oncology. Its clinical stage programs include AST-OPC1, a therapy derived from pluripotent stem cells that has completed a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of thoracic spinal cord injuries; and that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for treating cervical spinal cord injuries, as well as for the treatment of multiple sclerosis and white matter stroke. The company also develops immunotherapeutic programs, such as AST-VAC1, an autologous product candidate that has completed a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myelogenous leukemia; and AST-VAC2, which is in a Phase I/IIa clinical trial, an allogeneic and cancer vaccine candidate designed to stimulate patient immune responses to telomerase. The company was formerly known as BioTime Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. in March 2013. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Fremont, California. Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a subsidiary of BioTime, Inc.